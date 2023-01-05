Man charged in Spring hit-and-run crash that left 3-year-old boy on life support

At last check, the child was listed in critical condition and on life support. The 35-year-old displayed multiple signs of intoxication when he was detained after running off, deputies said.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old man accused of driving drunk is facing a list of charges after allegedly running off after causing a crash in Spring that left a 3-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Rosendo Gaeta is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury, and one count of failure to stop and render aid during a motor vehicle accident.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the 5900 block of FM-2920 on Wednesday in reference to a major crash. At the scene, they found two adults and a 3-year-old child with injuries.

Deputies said the at-fault driver, later identified as Gaeta, fled the scene on foot after the crash. He was later found during a canvas of the area.

The driver displayed multiple signs of intoxication when he was detained, Constable Mark Herman said.

EMS determined the 3-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and transported him to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. At last check, the child was listed in critical condition and on life support.

The two adult victims are expected to recover from their injuries, deputies said.

"Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time," Herman said in a Facebook post.

Investigators determined Gaeta was speeding when he collided with the victims' vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, Pct. 4 said.