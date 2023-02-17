Suspected home intruder in custody after firing shot at Spring homeowner, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

A Spring homeowner is expected to be OK after a suspected intruder aimed and fired a gun toward his head, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. This is what the man's wife did to stay safe.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is lucky to have just been grazed by a bullet Friday morning after a suspect fired at his head during a home invasion, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The armed suspect forced his way into the couple's home in the 8400 block of Glenn Elm.

Gonzalez said the homeowner was able to exit the home after getting shot at and called deputies.

The woman inside the home remained hiding during the invasion so she was uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived just in time to apprehend the suspect and also recover his weapon, Gonzalez said.

"I'm relieved the couple is fine. The wounded male is in fair condition and is expected to survive," the sheriff said in a tweet.

