Whitney Mercilus and JJ Watt serving 'Cocktails 4 A Cause'

Attendees of Thursday evening's "Cocktails 4 A Cause" at Poitin Bar & Kitchen were able to find out after Mercilus recruited three of his teammates, including face of the franchise, J.J. Watt.
The annual fundraiser helps local children through Mercilus' WithMerci Foundation.
Specifically, the event supported the foundation's Returning 2 Learning annual initiative, which provides free haircuts and styling, school supplies and clothing, and free physicals to help families of children in need of a jump-start heading into the next school season.
We learned Thursday night that Mercilus calls Watt "a heavy pourer."
It might not surprise you that the woman who attended the event didn't seem to mind that one bit.
You can find out more on how to help the WithMerci Foundation through its website.
