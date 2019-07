Whitney Mercilus and JJ Watt serving 'Cocktails 4 A Cause'

EMBED >More News Videos Mercilus and Texans teammates bartend for good cause

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whitney Mercilus and his Houston Texans teammates can tackle, sack, and "go to the house" when it comes to playing on the field. But how are their drink mixing skills?Attendees of Thursday evening's "Cocktails 4 A Cause" at Poitin Bar & Kitchen were able to find out after Mercilus recruited three of his teammates, including face of the franchise, J.J. Watt.The annual fundraiser helps local children through Mercilus' WithMerci Foundation.Specifically, the event supported the foundation's Returning 2 Learning annual initiative, which provides free haircuts and styling, school supplies and clothing, and free physicals to help families of children in need of a jump-start heading into the next school season.We learned Thursday night that Mercilus calls Watt "a heavy pourer."It might not surprise you that the woman who attended the event didn't seem to mind that one bit.You can find out more on how to help the WithMerci Foundation through its website