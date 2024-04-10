Laura Ward, wife of ABC13's Dave Ward, awards 15 wheelchair-accessible vehicles to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifteen families in need are being gifted wheelchair-accessible vans from Houston Children's Charity.

The "Chariots for Children" program was founded in 1996 and offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles to families of disabled children.

Laura S. Ward, wife of ABC13 anchor emeritus Dave Ward, is president and CEO of the organization, with Tilman J. Fertitta as chairman of the board.

HCC said it raised over $2 million for the program in 2023.

Since it started, 322 vehicles have been awarded to 96 agencies and 225 individual families.

