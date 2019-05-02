JJ Watt in demand and busier than ever in offseason

Between taking care of a couple of new pooches and tending to his new nephew Logan, Watt has his annual charity softball game on Saturday.
In addition, the Houston Texans defensive end has been tapped to give the commencement speech for the class of 2019 at his alma mater, University of Wisconsin.
Lucky for us, Watt gave ABC13 some time to talk about his upcoming pursuits and the 2019 season, which will be the superstar playmaker's ninth in the NFL.
Check out the interview in the video above, and afterwards, take a peek into previous notable news involving No. 99:
- J.J. Watt's custom graduation gown unveiled before big speech
- Baylor College of Medicine awards honorary degree to J.J. Watt
- JJ Watt jokes to Houston Texans about Mike Trout's $430M deal
- Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
- JJ Watt gifts real jersey to student who wore homemade one to school
- J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrate AFC South title with 2 new puppies
- H-TOWN HOCKEY: JJ Watt wants NHL team in Houston