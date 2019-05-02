Sports

JJ Watt in demand and busier than ever in offseason

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt is a busy man this offseason.

Between taking care of a couple of new pooches and tending to his new nephew Logan, Watt has his annual charity softball game on Saturday.

In addition, the Houston Texans defensive end has been tapped to give the commencement speech for the class of 2019 at his alma mater, University of Wisconsin.

Lucky for us, Watt gave ABC13 some time to talk about his upcoming pursuits and the 2019 season, which will be the superstar playmaker's ninth in the NFL.

Check out the interview in the video above, and afterwards, take a peek into previous notable news involving No. 99:
