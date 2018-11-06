SPORTS

Whitney Mercilus' WithMerci Foundation fundraiser celebrates 3 years serving Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

"Dine with Merci" is a charity event that helps children with special needs and their families.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The stars were out Monday evening for Whitney Mercilus' 'Dine with Merci' fundraiser, which is part of an organization that helps people with disabilities and special needs.

The foundation, which began three years ago, has donated more than $250,000 to organizations serving children with special needs.

"I can't believe this is our third year. This has been a long journey that has been worth every moment. I started the WithMerci Foundation because I love working with children, and I've developed a passion to help underprivileged kids whose parents can't afford the cost for medical equipment or pharmaceutical drugs," said Mercilus.

During the gala, Mercilus also recognized Houstonians who have done their own work for worthy causes. Those philanthropists included Texans legends Andre Johnson and Chester Pitts, as well as Astros great Nolan Ryan.

"It's cool. It caught me off guard. Just for one of your teammates to look at you a certain way and pay attention to some of the things I've done throughout my career," Johnson said.

You can find more information on supporting WithMerci Foundation's efforts through withmerci.org.
RELATED STORIES

What to know about Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Whitney Mercilus

Whitney Mercilus and Texans teammates to support Houston students
EMBED More News Videos

Mercilus and Texans teammates bartend for good cause

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscharityfundraiserHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rivals huddle in prayer after football player injured
Harden's late 3 helps Houston rocket past Pacers 98-94
Houston Rockets out-pace Indiana 98-94 for 3rd straight win
Demaryius Thomas airs grievances after trade from Broncos
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen grazed by bullet while praying in SW Harris County
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Ted Cruz vs Beto O'Rourke race divides neighborhood
Last-minute election questions before critical voting day
Show More
Here's how you can score a free ride to the polls in Houston
Kroger Marketplace launches clothing line for $19 or less
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know today
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts before midterm election
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
More News