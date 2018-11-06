HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The stars were out Monday evening for Whitney Mercilus' 'Dine with Merci' fundraiser, which is part of an organization that helps people with disabilities and special needs.
The foundation, which began three years ago, has donated more than $250,000 to organizations serving children with special needs.
"I can't believe this is our third year. This has been a long journey that has been worth every moment. I started the WithMerci Foundation because I love working with children, and I've developed a passion to help underprivileged kids whose parents can't afford the cost for medical equipment or pharmaceutical drugs," said Mercilus.
During the gala, Mercilus also recognized Houstonians who have done their own work for worthy causes. Those philanthropists included Texans legends Andre Johnson and Chester Pitts, as well as Astros great Nolan Ryan.
"It's cool. It caught me off guard. Just for one of your teammates to look at you a certain way and pay attention to some of the things I've done throughout my career," Johnson said.
You can find more information on supporting WithMerci Foundation's efforts through withmerci.org.
