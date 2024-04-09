Lace up your shoes and help walk to spread sustainability awareness in Sunnyside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Want to get outside and help bring our next generation of leaders more awareness about sustainability?

On April 27, New Hope Housing will host its first Earth Week Walk-and-Roll, a charitable event benefiting the Children's Environmental Literacy Foundation.

Click here to register for this year's walk

Manager Kayla Semien told ABC13 the event encourages the community to walk, bike and even rollerblade at the urban prairie at Reed Park.

While there, participants can enjoy food vendors, music and games, plus explore the butterfly garden, learn about composting, discover earthworm farming and go birdwatching.

"The green spaces will have educational activities focused on nature, composting, and growing your own vegetables, and kids of all ages can come out to build birdhouses and kites," Semien said. "We're really looking forward to seeing the kids and the families come out."

Since opening its Reed Road property, New Hope Housing has teamed up with CELF to impact about 600 Houston families living at the property.

CELF works to put sustainability education within the reach of K-12 students, training more than 16,000 teachers in 5,000 schools since its launch in 2003.

New Hope Housing provides life-stabilizing and affordable housing for people living on modest incomes.

Registration is now open for the April 27 walk.

Reed Park is located at 2605 Reed Rd., in the Sunnyside Community.

