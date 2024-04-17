JJ Watt recruits stars CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Andre Johnson for charity softball game

J.J. Watt's Charity Classic Softball game will return to Constellation Field on May 4 in Sugar Land and include C.J. Stroud, among other celebrities.

J.J. Watt's Charity Classic Softball game will return to Constellation Field on May 4 in Sugar Land and include C.J. Stroud, among other celebrities.

J.J. Watt's Charity Classic Softball game will return to Constellation Field on May 4 in Sugar Land and include C.J. Stroud, among other celebrities.

J.J. Watt's Charity Classic Softball game will return to Constellation Field on May 4 in Sugar Land and include C.J. Stroud, among other celebrities.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt will be back on a Houston roster, just not playing for the Texans.

For the first time since 2019, Watt is bringing his charity classic softball game back to town.

This time, Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, will play host to the event, set for May 4. That also happens to be known in pop culture as "Star Wars Day," as noted in the replies by the fans who celebrate. So, to borrow a term from the kids, if you know, you know.

The festivities will start at 6 p.m. with a home run derby that'll be followed by the actual game at 7 p.m. Fans can then stick around for fireworks.

And there might be fireworks on the field, too, given the celebrity names Watt recruited for his roster.

May the force be strong with the lineup.

The teams are divided into two groups: Texans Legends and Current Texans.

On the legends side: Watt, Andre Johnson - ahem - we mean, pro football hall of famer Andre Johnson (to put some respect on his name, after all), Brian Cushing, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Lechler, Johnathan Joseph, Antonio Smith, T.J. Yates, Kareem Jackson, Glover Quin, Owen Daniels and Kevin Walter.

And rounding out the Current Texans squad: C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Will Anderson Jr., Tank Dell, Jon Weeks, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Jimmie Ward, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Case Keenum, Jalen Pitre, Dalton Schultz, Nico Collins, and Danielle Hunter.

This will also be an opportunity for fans to see Diggs on the field with his teammates for the first time - even if it is for softball.

Earlier in April, the Buffalo Bills traded the All-Pro receiver Diggs to the Texans, just one of many blockbuster moves the team has made during the offseason to bolster its offensive weapons for breakout star Stroud.

READ ALSO: Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud woke up to Stefon Diggs trade news: 'That's what they're talking about'

Watt started the event in 2013 while he played for the Texans. It raises money for his J.J. Watt Foundation, which is said to have provided over $7 million in funding to 832 schools across the country.

This year, proceeds will go toward 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and/or school equipment.

Tickets start at $12 for standing room only and go up $250 for a spot behind the dugout. You can pre-purchase parking for $10 or pay at the event.

Given the popularity of past classics, it wouldn't be a surprise if it sold out, especially since this will likely be the last one.

Watt commented in October when he was inducted in the Texans Ring of Honor that this would be "a good way for us to say thank you one last time."

The last charity classic was played in 2019. It was canceled the following year due to the pandemic. Then, in 2021, Watt was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He's now retired from the NFL.

An official page online for the game warns fans should be sure to get tickets from their website versus a reseller to ensure legitimacy and the best price.

Watt was recently in Houston to support wife Kealia, a soccer star in her own right, who returned to celebrate the Dash's 10th anniversary of their first game. Kealia was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft and was selected by the Dash. She retired from professional soccer in 2023.

Now, she's launched her broadcast career, making her debut for Prime Video on the sidelines in Houston last Friday.

While here, J.J. showed love to one of his favorite places to eat, Island Grill.

"Been back in Houston for 3 days and eaten Island Grill 6 times," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that then-teammate Connor Barwin introduced him to it in 2011. "I've been a very loyal & happy customer ever since."

Who knows? Maybe you can spot the Watts next month at the restaurant before it's time to play ball.