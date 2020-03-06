houston roughnecks

Hungry and undefeated: Roughnecks star duo talks with ABC13 over BBQ

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are riding the only unbeaten record in the XFL heading into their Week 5 game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium.

Houston's bid to go 5-0 will air live on ABC13 Saturday at 1 p.m.

Almost at the halfway mark of the inaugural season, the team has proven that it is hungry to win, and no two XFL stars are hungrier than Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips.

SEE ALSO: How food created the Houston Roughnecks' 1st dynamic duo

The QB-WR duo have linked up for seven scores through the first four games.

So, there was no better setting for Eyewitness Sports to catch up with the pigskin pals than Demeris Bar-B-Q on Shepherd Drive.

In the video above, Bob Slovak talks to Walker and Phillips while they chewed on smoked meats and savory sides. Everything about the Roughnecks was covered, including how they're riding the wave of their hot start and how every member of the roster has built upon making the best team in the league.

MORE ROUGHNECKS STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksbbqfootballxflbarbecue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
Roughnecks respond to stranded fan asking for ride home
Houston Roughnecks defeat Dallas Renegades
Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips wins XFL award again
Roughnecks remain undefeated after beating Tampa Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increase to 6 in Houston area
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
HCA Houston Healthcare sets new visitor policies at hospitals
Multi-motorcycle accident closes all lanes of I-10
Former Astro McHugh says fellow pitchers weren't 'brave'
How to avoid the coronavirus on an airplane
UTMB doctors address coronavirus concerns during town hall
Show More
Busting 5 of the biggest coronavirus myths
5 common questions about coronavirus
Free tuition scholarship to College of the Mainland up for grabs
Worker killed while putting out safety cones on Crosby Freeway
Watch Selena's 'Como La Flor' sung by Becky G at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News