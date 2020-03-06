Hungry and undefeated: Roughnecks star duo talks with ABC13 over BBQ

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are riding the only unbeaten record in the XFL heading into their Week 5 game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium.Houston's bid to go 5-0 will air live on ABC13 Saturday at 1 p.m.Almost at the halfway mark of the inaugural season, the team has proven that it is hungry to win, and no two XFL stars are hungrier than Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips.The QB-WR duo have linked up for seven scores through the first four games.So, there was no better setting for Eyewitness Sports to catch up with the pigskin pals than Demeris Bar-B-Q on Shepherd Drive.In the video above, Bob Slovak talks to Walker and Phillips while they chewed on smoked meats and savory sides. Everything about the Roughnecks was covered, including how they're riding the wave of their hot start and how every member of the roster has built upon making the best team in the league.