WATCH LIVE: Aramco Half Marathon leader pace cameras

WOW! A U.S. record was broken in Houston at the 2019 Aramco Half Marathon.

Everything you need to know about the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon
abc13.com/marathon

WHERE TO WATCH: Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: Dozens of streets to be blocked off for Chevron Houston Marathon
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running
'Last Woman Starting' at Chevron Houston Marathon running for a good cause
Training faster may not make you race faster
Houston Marathon Foundation helps inner city kids
Mom running for Texas Children's Hospital patients
Running for weight loss
Artist's inspiration to create the Houston Marathon poster
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon Finish Line
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
Your tweets and posts from Chevron Houston Marathon
Astros stars discuss team's goals for 2019 season
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
Top Stories
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
Brigid Kosegei sets fastest women's half marathon finish time on U.S. soil
2-car accident leaves man in critical condition
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
5-year-old child left in critical condition after car crash
Fatal 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle on the West loop
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
