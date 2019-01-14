HOUSTON, Texas --You don't have to run in the Chevron Houston Marathon to be involved and support those who do. In fact, the marathon couldn't happen without the amazing staff and volunteers who put it on. And, spectators make a bigger difference than you'll ever know!
Lindsay McClelland made a list of fun ways to get involved on her blog lovinglifeontherun.com.
- Watch and cheer! There's nothing like watching a marathon and Houston offers some of the best spectating (plus they put the runner's names on their bibs!) When it comes to spectating a marathon there's three primary strategies you can take:
- Keep it simple. Park yourself in one location along the course - at a house party, area near your home or favorite hoopla station.
- Follow your runners. Make a game out of it. How many times can you see your running friends and family on the course. Download the Houston Marathon app to track them along the way!
- The finish line. The finish line of a marathon is pretty incredible. It's where you see all the emotions - from simply finishing, to reaching that goal, or falling short. Watching the finish of a marathon is pretty spectacular.
- Explore EXPO
Contrary to popular belief, marathon expos are more than just shopping (of course, you can do that too.) There are tons of photo opportunities, other races to discover, new brands and running groups to meet. It's the hub of Houston (and beyond)'s running community for the weekend. Houston's EXPO also offers an inspiring speaker series.
- Donate to Run for a Reason
One of the best things about the Chevron Houston Marathon is its incredible giving program. Donate to support local charities.
- Volunteer
It's not too late to sign up to volunteer and support the race from within! There are so many different opportunities to volunteer that you're bound to find something that fits your interest or skill set. Click here to volunteer.
- Host a pasta dinner
If there's one way to a runner's heart, it's through food. Host a pasta dinner for your family and friends running the race! Swap race stories, talk goals and enjoy the pre-race nerves together.
If being involved this year gets you inspired, sign up early for next year's race!