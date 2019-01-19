Megan Saloom will be the last person to cross the starting line this year at the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon.Saloom, an elite runner, will be participating in the half marathon just months after having a baby.She is such a dedicated runner that she ran until she was 34 weeks pregnant, then began running quickly after her baby boy was born."I started run-walking my fourth week after pregnancy," Saloom said. "I knew that running was really special to me, and I wanted that to continue in my life."As the "Last Woman Starting," Saloom partners up with the Houston Marathon Foundation to raise money for a good cause.Every person Saloom passes helps raise money for various charitable organizations."That's what I'll be thinking about while I'm running those last few miles," Saloom said. "When you're in pain and hurting, and you're trying to pass as many people as you can."