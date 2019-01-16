These hot spots around the city are perfect for watching the race and recommended by Houston bloggers. Sites are listed by approximate mileage location for the marathon and half marathon (H).2201 Washington Ave.Opens at 7 a.m. on race day - just in time to see the first pack of runners roll on by. This super hipster, throw-back, no-wifi coffee shop has a few tables outside to sit at while the race commences and you sip your joe.3414 Washington Ave.A local Houston favorite, this bistro is opening early at 6:30 a.m. so you can cheer on the runners.2029 W. Gray St.You have to see it to believe it! This intersection, in a uniquely Houston way, has three Starbucks and well-caffeinated crowds lining the streets of River Oaks Shopping Center. When you're done marveling the merits of corporate America, grab breakfast at local Epicure Bakery (2005 W. Gray St.) which opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday.3112 Kirby Dr.Open 24/7 this classic diner has been serving homemade pie and hot coffee to Houstonians for over 45 years. On race day, expect loads of people to be lining Kirby with music, dance troupes and tailgating stations!2325 Rice Blvd.As runners, we love training on this nice, shaded gravel trail. This spot is a place to gain inspiration from all the marathon runners and do the 3-mile loop with your stroller, dog, or just solo. Plus, the Rice Owl Marching Band will be making an appearance in this area!3217 MontroseKnown for their notorious wait times for brunch, Snooze offers a menu filled with breakfast favorites, like decadent pancakes and hearty hashes. Since you'll likely be standing outside for at least an hour waiting for a table, you may as well bring a sign or two to cheer on the runners! Plus, there's also an option to get seated outside with a clear view of the race course on Montrose Blvd.2400 University Blvd.After the crowds die down, reward yourself with a decadently delightful crepe from Sweet Paris Creperie & Café. If you're visiting town for the first time, a breakfast taco from Torchy's Tacos or a kolache from Kolache Factory is a uniquely Houston experience.1953 Montrose Blvd.Open bright and early on Sunday morning, the baristas will be armed and ready to fuel all your caffeine needs, offer you a nice spot to stay warm (or cool off, depending on how the Houston weather goes) and maybe provide a tasty treat like a homemade baked oreo bar.If you're looking to cheer on runners, see a performance, and then do a little shopping, head to the Galleria. Be on the lookout for cloggers around Mile 14 and belly dancers at Mile 15. Plus, this may be the one time you see the Galleria area traffic free, so that's pretty novel in itself.7575 N. Picnic Ln.This is the marathoners' home stretch and often when they hit the metaphorical "wall," aka the hardest part of the course where they really need to stay motivated. Grab a spot on the gravel park trail or Memorial Drive median and cheer with all your might!Memorial DriveGet ready to show off your Texas Two Steppin' skills or break out in your boot scootin' and boogie! Miles of Music is guaranteed to have rocking good tunes through this three-mile stretch on the way to the finish line.5512 Memorial Dr.Keep the party going on the home stretch with Texas-based surf and blues band and longest-standing HOOPLA station, Los Rauncheros. There's plenty of real estate to post up here for cheering with some of the best seats along the course.3115 Allen Pkwy.This is the hilliest part of the marathon course, so encouragement is definitely needed as runners take on the final miles of the race. There's plenty of sidewalk space on both sides of Allen Pkwy for cheerleaders, and Dick's Sporting Goods will be posted up in this area too!