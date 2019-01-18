Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Pres. Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Houston Marathon Foundation helps inner city kids
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Marathon Foundation helps inner city kids through mentoring and running
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Friday, January 18, 2019 06:21PM
Related Topics:
community-events
chevron houston marathon
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
Runner trains for Houston Marathon in freezer
Houston Marathon grows program for runners with disabilities
More chevron houston marathon
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Runner trains for Houston Marathon in freezer
History behind Houston's most recognizable streets
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon
Astros Golf Foundation unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
More Community & Events
Top Stories
STORMS COMING: Rain and cold air blowing in overnight
Home invasion victim regains voice after being shot in throat
Woman rescues shih tzu abandoned at NE Houston park
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Pres. Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
3 brothers run 100 miles for Houston Marathon Foundation
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Show More
Mayoral hopeful brings manure to meeting with the press
Man dead after shooting wife and daughter outside church
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Woman assaulted then robbed by man on train: police
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
More News