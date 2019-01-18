Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Artist's inspiration to create the Houston Marathon poster
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5094486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Artist's inspiration to create the Houston Marathon poster
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Friday, January 18, 2019 04:21PM
Related Topics:
community-events
chevron houston marathon
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Runner trains for Houston Marathon in freezer
History behind Houston's most recognizable streets
5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon
Astros Golf Foundation unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
More Community & Events
Top Stories
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Man who chased teen driver charged in new traffic case
Man dead after shooting wife and daughter outside church
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
Divers spot Great White shark in Hawaii
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Man uses Fortnite to sexually exploit teens
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Show More
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Cold and windy weather sticks around
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000, survey finds
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
More News