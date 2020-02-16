houston roughnecks

Houston Roughnecks take on the St. Louis BattleHawks

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL has started with a bang, and the Roughnecks are leading the way.

The Roughnecks are hosting the St. Louis BattleHawks at TDECU Stadium, leading 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.



The game started with a bang when kicker Sergio Castillo put the Roughnecks on the board, scoring the first three points of the game with a field goal kick.

After the BattleHawks scored the first touchdown of the game, quarterback P.J. Walker threw a bullet, putting the Roughnecks back in the lead.

Walker threw for 272 yards, and 4 touchdowns in last week's game.

St. Louis has a very good defense, limiting Dallas to just nine points last week.

Walker spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but now, Houston is where he is shining.

ABC13's David Nuño and Joe Gleason will be at the game and will report live tonight at 10 p.m. They'll breakdown what to look for from the Roughnecks for the next couple weeks.

MEET THE ROUGHNECKS:

Quarterback P.J. Walker
Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is a strong force on the field. Here's everything you need to know about the XFL star.



Safety Corrion Ballard
The Houston Roughnecks safety is happy to back in his home city of Houston after playing for the University of Utah.



Safety Cody Brown
Cody Brown brings huge pride for H-Town as a safety for the Houston Roughnecks.



Kicker Sergio Castillo
Castillo will be introducing the team to fans in English and Spanish on Saturday.



Running back/wide receiver Nick Holley
His name is Nick Holley, and his journey to overcome what could have been career-ending injuries is going to inspire you



