VYPE Houston names top boys and girls athletes of 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the Houston area well immersed into summer, the team at VYPE Houston is looking back at the prep athletes who heated up the field, hardwood and track this past school year.VYPE revealed top 10 lists for male and female high school sports stars.Without surprise, Matthew Boling, the Strake Jesuit star athlete who sprinted an eye-popping 9.98-second 100m, topped the list for the guys.Boling heads to University of Georgia in the fall already a made star, but he's said before that he's always competitive."I've been working really hard all year and am really happy with my times," Boling said back in March. "But I am still hungry and know I can do better."For the ladies, Kingwood Park's multi-sports star Libby Overmyer is Vype's top female athlete of 2019.Overmyer's high school career already includes leading both soccer and volleyball teams to state tournaments. In fact, the soccer team went to state twice. And in just her junior year now, she has more to come, writes VYPE.Check out the other bright high school stars who made this year's top 10 lists: