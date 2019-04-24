ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes

The athletes span multiple sports, from football, to track, to basketball.
ABC13 and Vype launched a partnership this year to showcase the best and meaningful high school sports stories in the region.
The photoshoot at ABC13's studios is showcased in the Year in Review edition of the magazine, which hits stands on Friday, April 26. The publication gave a sneak peek of the cover.
The athletes are also part of the 2019 Vype Awards presented by Methodist Hospital Orthopedics. The festivities are set for Sunday, April 28 at Stereo Live.
🚨 VYPE Cover Reveal 🚨— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) April 24, 2019
VYPE gathered the top athletes for the year from around Houston at the @abc13sports studios!
This is the cover for our Year In Review edition that hits stands Friday & at 2019 VYPE Awards pres. by @MethodistHosp Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on Sun. pic.twitter.com/2gijHbqVfe
BEST OF THE BEST: Tonight we hosted @vypehouston top athletes of the year in our studio. Look for these guys on the cover of the next Vype magazine! https://t.co/D2ARrQY9Ka pic.twitter.com/OTRirVfrPH— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) April 11, 2019
Thanks @abc13sports for hosting our April Shoot— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) April 11, 2019
🏈🏀🏐⚾️🏊♂️ pic.twitter.com/0hoTtLnzsx
