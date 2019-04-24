Vype

ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's top-flight high school athletes got their chance to shine inside the ABC13 Eyewitness News studios, courtesy of our partners at Vype, a foremost multimedia sports brand in the area.

The athletes span multiple sports, from football, to track, to basketball.

ABC13 and Vype launched a partnership this year to showcase the best and meaningful high school sports stories in the region.

The photoshoot at ABC13's studios is showcased in the Year in Review edition of the magazine, which hits stands on Friday, April 26. The publication gave a sneak peek of the cover.

The athletes are also part of the 2019 Vype Awards presented by Methodist Hospital Orthopedics. The festivities are set for Sunday, April 28 at Stereo Live.







SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypehigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VYPE
Kingwood HS alum Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career
Former The Woodlands coach to take over Oak Ridge program
Fastest HS track star tops Houston prep athletes list
Houston area's best volleyball players take over Gator Bayou
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News