ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes

This is the cover for our Year In Review edition that hits stands Friday & at 2019 VYPE Awards pres. by @MethodistHosp Orthopedics and Sports Medicine on Sun. pic.twitter.com/2gijHbqVfe — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) April 24, 2019

BEST OF THE BEST: Tonight we hosted @vypehouston top athletes of the year in our studio. Look for these guys on the cover of the next Vype magazine! https://t.co/D2ARrQY9Ka pic.twitter.com/OTRirVfrPH — Houston Sports (@abc13sports) April 11, 2019

🏈🏀🏐⚾️🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0hoTtLnzsx — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) April 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's top-flight high school athletes got their chance to shine inside the ABC13 Eyewitness News studios, courtesy of our partners at Vype, a foremost multimedia sports brand in the area.The athletes span multiple sports, from football, to track, to basketball.ABC13 and Vype launched a partnership this year to showcase the best and meaningful high school sports stories in the region.The photoshoot at ABC13's studios is showcased in the Year in Review edition of the magazine, which hits stands on Friday, April 26. The publication gave a sneak peek of the cover.The athletes are also part of the 2019 Vype Awards presented by Methodist Hospital Orthopedics. The festivities are set for Sunday, April 28 at Stereo Live.