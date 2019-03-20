Astros' thoughts on Houston area amid Deer Park fire and smoke plume

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- With nine days away from opening day, the Houston Astros spent Tuesday held back a bit by inclement weather.Rain in the Palm Beaches kept Houston from Grapefruit League action with the Philadelphia Phillies. Still, players stayed loose throughout the rainout.While rain clouds still hung over the 'Stros, the team had eyes, minds and hearts on fans back at home and the large smoke plume coming from the Deer Park chemical fire.Manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the clubhouse response and how the team is continue to monitor progress in the fire fight.