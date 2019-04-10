Alex Bregman day-to-day after tweaking hamstring vs. Yankees

ASTROS NEXT 9 GAMES (times CT)

vs. Yankees : Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.

: Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. at Mariners : Friday, 9:10 p.m.

: Friday, 9:10 p.m. at Mariners : Saturday, 9:10 p.m.

: Saturday, 9:10 p.m. at Mariners : April 14, 3:10 p.m.

: April 14, 3:10 p.m. at Athletics : April 16, 9:07 p.m.

: April 16, 9:07 p.m. at Athletics : April 17, 9:07 p.m.

: April 17, 9:07 p.m. at Rangers : April 19, 7:05 p.m.

: April 19, 7:05 p.m. at Rangers : April 20, 7:05 p.m.

: April 20, 7:05 p.m. at Rangers: April 21, 2:05 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros (7-5) are poised to sweep the Yankees in Wednesday's series finale at Minute Maid Park, but they may have to do it without Alex Bregman.The third baseman left Tuesday night's 6-3 win vs. New York after pulling up while running to second base.MLB.com's Richard Justice reported Bregman will miss at least one game and perhaps more with a right hamstring injury. Bregman said he didn't think the injury was serious, according to a report by the Associated Press.He's listed as day-to-day.In the offseason, Bregman underwent right elbow surgery, but recovered in time for several spring training appearances and opening day.Bregman was 1-for-4 with a hit and run vs. the Yankees on Tuesday. Through 12 games this season, he's batting .341, with 14 hits. But he recorded just three RBIs and one home run on 41 at-bats.Houston's series finale with the Yankees is set for a 6:40 p.m. first-pitch.