Sports

Alex Bregman day-to-day after tweaking hamstring vs. Yankees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros (7-5) are poised to sweep the Yankees in Wednesday's series finale at Minute Maid Park, but they may have to do it without Alex Bregman.

The third baseman left Tuesday night's 6-3 win vs. New York after pulling up while running to second base.

MLB.com's Richard Justice reported Bregman will miss at least one game and perhaps more with a right hamstring injury. Bregman said he didn't think the injury was serious, according to a report by the Associated Press.

He's listed as day-to-day.

In the offseason, Bregman underwent right elbow surgery, but recovered in time for several spring training appearances and opening day.

Bregman was 1-for-4 with a hit and run vs. the Yankees on Tuesday. Through 12 games this season, he's batting .341, with 14 hits. But he recorded just three RBIs and one home run on 41 at-bats.

Houston's series finale with the Yankees is set for a 6:40 p.m. first-pitch.

ASTROS NEXT 9 GAMES (times CT)
  • vs. Yankees: Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.
  • at Mariners: Friday, 9:10 p.m.
  • at Mariners: Saturday, 9:10 p.m.
  • at Mariners: April 14, 3:10 p.m.
  • at Athletics: April 16, 9:07 p.m.
  • at Athletics: April 17, 9:07 p.m.
  • at Rangers: April 19, 7:05 p.m.
  • at Rangers: April 20, 7:05 p.m.
  • at Rangers: April 21, 2:05 p.m.

MORE ALEX BREGMAN NEWS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosnew york yankeesoakland athleticstexas rangersseattle mariners
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News