HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman is letting fans a little further into his world by answering some of their burning questions.
Bregman held a question-and-answer session on Twitter Monday night, and there was no shortage of inquiries about the vocal star.
For those who wanted to know whether Bregman sees himself staying in Houston, he's not going anywhere if he can help it.
Hope so I love it here. We are gunna win for a long time. https://t.co/2kTsU7UlrI— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 22, 2019
This year might try wearing both! https://t.co/Tu5mVBAbab— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 22, 2019
And would he be doing anything else if he weren't playing baseball? Not a chance.
Honestly there was no backup plan https://t.co/FYlys4oyF7— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 22, 2019
He also said that when it comes to healing from surgery on his right elbow, everything is going as planned.
Though some fans might argue Bregman is truly one-of-a-kind when it comes to his looks, he's apparently been getting some.... mixed reactions.
Mix between Bieber Denzel Sandler and Wahlberg https://t.co/Mgr6mu3TwO— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 22, 2019
But perhaps the most interesting questions were the ones he never answered.
"I just recently purchased my first home, can you bless it?" Twitter user Lewis asked.
"What's your skincare routine?" another wanted to know.
"Who would win in a fight to the death? You or Trevor Bauer?" Given the rough history between the Astros and Bauer, who is a Cleveland Indians pitcher, the question seems fitting.
And then there were the ones that women who are more than just a casual fan may want to know, for research purposes, of course.
Bregman received marriage proposals and date offers, with one user going the extra mile to come up with the perfect rendezvous.
You, me, SoulCycle? Sounds like a YouTube video with a bright future.— Mariana (@marianaco__) January 22, 2019
I could settle for a coffee date...
Or you signing my stethoscope!! I’m a nurse in the Texas Medical Center, and would love that as a reminder of why I love what I do!!
Bregman appeared to stay mum on all of the relationship queries, but you can bet admirers will keep an eye out for any developments, seen on Twitter or otherwise, in Bregman's love life.
