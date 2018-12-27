Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas

Houston Astros Alex Bregman decided to spread some holiday cheer to workers in the Houston area.In a new episode posted on the third baseman's Youtube channel, he went out with friends and tipped drive-thru workers $1,200.After pulling up to the drive-thru window, he would ask if the worker accepted tips. If the answer was yes, he would hand them a generous tip.Bregman's first stop was a Jack In the Box. One of his friends ordered a small curly fry and water, but tipped the drive-thru worker $100.Bregman also stopped at Taco Bell, Sonic and Kentucky Fried Chicken. At each fast-food restaurants he tipped the employees $100.At KFC, Bregman handed out $800 so that all of the employees working could enjoy an unexpected Christmas bonus.Many of the employees were shocked and in disbelief, but at the end all of the workers smiled and thanked the MVP.The Houston athlete launched his YouTube channel in November.