HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As he continues recovering from his recent elbow surgery, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman took fans on his decision in his latest YouTube video.
In the new video, Houston's third baseman gave fans a first look as to what led to his surgery - two bone chips he's played with for multiple years.
"I need to get (them) removed in order to feel better, feel healthy for the first time," said Bregman.
His new video shows him talking about the upcoming season with his doctors, who have very high hopes.
Bregman will be sidelined for the start of the Spring Training and is expected to miss four to six weeks. But he is hoping to be back by March 1.