SPORTS

Houston Astros' All-Star Alex Bregman launches YouTube channel

EMBED </>More Videos

Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman has decided to launch a YouTube channel. (KTRK)

Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman, has decided to recently launch a Youtube channel.

This YouTube channel gives fans an inside glimpse of the player's life while he's off the field.


From talking about sports, to partying with celebrity friends, it is a very vibrant video documentary sharing what it's like to be Bregman.

In his debut video, he's seen taking a road trip to his alma mater, LSU, with some close friends.

Bregman will be a free agent in 2023.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslifestyleyoutubefootballHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Demaryius Thomas airs grievances after trade from Broncos
'WithMerci' fundraiser celebrated 3 years of serving Houston
Rivals huddle in prayer after football player injured
Harden's late 3 helps Houston rocket past Pacers 98-94
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
Poll worker cited after alleged racist altercation with voter
Voters report Election Day problems at polling locations
Electronic voting machine problems blamed on "operator error"
Travis Scott leaving Astroworld Fest tickets at voting locations
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Teen girl shot while praying in SW Harris County
Actor Wilmer Valderrama hosts polling party in Houston tonight
Show More
Houston restaurants offering deals to voters
Welcome to Houston's most unique polling places
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
More News