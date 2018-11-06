This YouTube channel gives fans an inside glimpse of the player's life while he's off the field.
Baton Rouge was crazy this weekend! Me and the crew filmed it. Episode 1 drops tomorrow on my YouTube channel 💦. Go subscribe, lots more coming. Links in bio 👆 pic.twitter.com/nJgOqLUqwf— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 5, 2018
From talking about sports, to partying with celebrity friends, it is a very vibrant video documentary sharing what it's like to be Bregman.
In his debut video, he's seen taking a road trip to his alma mater, LSU, with some close friends.
Bregman will be a free agent in 2023.