Baton Rouge was crazy this weekend! Me and the crew filmed it. Episode 1 drops tomorrow on my YouTube channel 💦. Go subscribe, lots more coming. Links in bio 👆 pic.twitter.com/nJgOqLUqwf — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) November 5, 2018

Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman, has decided to recently launch a Youtube channel.This YouTube channel gives fans an inside glimpse of the player's life while he's off the field.From talking about sports, to partying with celebrity friends, it is a very vibrant video documentary sharing what it's like to be Bregman.In his debut video, he's seen taking a road trip to his alma mater, LSU, with some close friends.Bregman will be a free agent in 2023.