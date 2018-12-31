SPORTS

Astros' Alex Bregman gives fans a look at his 5-story sanctuary

EMBED </>More Videos

All-Star slugger Alex Bregman gives fans an MTV Cribs-style tour of his Houston home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman is back with another YouTube video on his channel.

Typically, viewers get to catch a glimpse inside of the player's life while he's out and about.

RELATED: Houston Astros' All-Star Alex Bregman launches YouTube channel

However, this video was more personal as he allowed cameras into his home.

Of course, this is not just any home. The All-Star third baseman's 5-story pad is decked out with a baseball memorabilia, video games, family photos and even has a rooftop view of the Houston skyline.

Bregman also showed off his fashion sense and an extensive designer shoe collection that takes up his entire closet, because he says he doesn't have a girl to share it with.

The 'Stros slugger earned a base salary of $599,000 during the 2018 MLB season and will be a free agent in 2023.

RELATED: Astros' Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman tips drive-thru workers $1,200 for Christmas

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstroshomemansionyoutubeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Rockets hunt for help for Harden against Lakers
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Training faster may not make you race faster: experts
Eagles star visits 2nd grader that sent heartwarming letter
More Sports
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
Show More
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Boy tutored by firefighters inducted into National Honor Society
More News