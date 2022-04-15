Concrete spill forces closure of Beltway 8 lanes near Highway 3

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️



TOTAL CLOSURE: Southbound East Sam Houston Tollway - Preston to SH-3/Old Galveston Road due to concrete spill on mainlanes.



Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. Use caution in the area and expect delays. — Harris County Toll Road Authority (@HCTRA) April 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A concrete spill forced crews to shut down a portion of the East Sam Houston Tollway Friday morning.The road work blocked all the southound mainlanes of Beltway 8 from Preston to Highway 3 while crews work to clear the road.Traffic is being diverted to the feeder road. Drivers are advised to expect delays. There's no word on how long the spill will take to clear.