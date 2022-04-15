traffic delay

Concrete spill forces closure of Beltway 8 lanes near Highway 3

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A concrete spill forced crews to shut down a portion of the East Sam Houston Tollway Friday morning.

The road work blocked all the southound mainlanes of Beltway 8 from Preston to Highway 3 while crews work to clear the road.

Traffic is being diverted to the feeder road. Drivers are advised to expect delays. There's no word on how long the spill will take to clear.



