Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet reopens after garbage truck fire blocked NB lanes

34 minutes ago
ABC13 obtained video of the mess from on the ground. It took crews hours to clean and clear the freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet are back open after several lanes were blocked due to a garbage truck that caught on fire and dropped its load, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet Street

This caused major delays since the exit ramp to Gessner and Beechnut was also blocked.

A cleanup crew worked for hours to remove the mess from the freeway.

