Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet reopens after garbage truck fire blocked NB lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet are back open after several lanes were blocked due to a garbage truck that caught on fire and dropped its load, according to the Houston Fire Department.
The incident occurred Tuesday at about 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet Street
This caused major delays since the exit ramp to Gessner and Beechnut was also blocked.
A cleanup crew worked for hours to remove the mess from the freeway.