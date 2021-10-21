pedestrian struck

2 killed while trying to cross South Main near 610 South Loop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two pedestrians were killed Wednesday night when the driver of a pickup truck ran over them as they tried to cross the street on Houston's south side.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Main near 610.

Authorities say a man and woman, who officials identified as 49-year-old Jessica Hood, were trying to cross South Main when the crash happened. Both died at the scene.

But officials told ABC13 they consider it an accident and have yet to determine who was at fault.

"What we do know right now is where the point of impact was, there wasn't a crosswalk. But we're in Houston and crosswalks are sometimes few and far between," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.
