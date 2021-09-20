triple shooting

Victims shot each other in triple shooting on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were found shot overnight on Houston's southside at two different locations that police believe are related.

Investigators believe the individuals found shot at the two locations fired guns at each other, leaving three people in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, police first got a call around 1:10 a.m. Monday that brought officers to a gas station in the 2900 block of Almeda Genoa.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in a silver Kia. The driver was shot in his left arm and his passenger was shot two times in the hip.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Hickok, about two miles away.



The victims told police they were waiting for a friend when a person in a mask came up to their car and started shooting.

However, less than an hour later, police got a second call for help from a shooting victim just after 1:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of Friarpoint.

At that scene, officers found a man shot multiple times in the neck and torso.

The victim told police it was a drive-by shooting. His description of the shooter matched that of the silver Kia at the gas station.

"The description he gave of the drive-by shooters was the same as this vehicle. That's how we know both scenes are related," Cantu said. "All the victims have been transported. We're still trying to work out the details of what actually happened."

Police were not looking for any additional suspects, and believed that the three people injured actually shot each other at the scene on Hickok.

Investigators said one firearm was recovered from the silver Kia, and investigators were looking for a second firearm at the scene of the shooting on Hickok.

