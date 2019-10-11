Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK

An international honor to a fallen Harris County Sheriff's deputy has just been unveiled in the UK.

This bright yellow sports car is dedicated in honor of slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The vehicle features a wrap including Dhaliwal's name, badge number and a thin blue line, along with the state of Punjab in stars.

RELATED: Thousands say final farewell to slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal was shot to death during a traffic stop on Sept. 27 in northwest Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle will be used at Sikh events in remembrance of Deputy Dhaliwal's service.

The deputy belonged to the Sikh faith, the fifth largest religion in the world, whose members commit to equality, service and justice.

End of watch: Final radio call made for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal made headlines in 2015 for being the first sworn law enforcement officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to wear a turban.

"It will give me a chance to open up the conversation," he told Eyewitness News at the time.

SEE ALSO: 'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son

