'He is an angel' Boy who hugged Deputy Dhaliwal shares story

Boy who hugged Deputy Dhaliwal shares story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chance encounter with a friendly deputy has a special place in a 7-year-old's memory.

Connor Williams is the boy seen hugging Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in a circulated picture. He says he wants to grow up to be a deputy just like his hero.

His mother says when Connor was just 3 years old, her son got to meet Deputy Dhaliwal. She snapped a photo of the moment at the gas station.

"It makes me kind of sad because just thinking about him in my mind just makes me want to cry," said Connor.

Connor's mom says she explained to him what had happened to Deputy Dhaliwal after he saw the deputy's picture on TV.

She says Connor didn't cry at first, but broke down later that night telling his grandma what happened.

"It's sad that now his kids can't see him because he's passed away," said Connor.

Connor attended a gathering to honor Deputy Dhaliwal at Deputy Goforth Park.

"He has not died in our hearts. He is still in there," said Connor pointing to his chest where a blue ribbon is pinned over his heart.

On Wednesday, Connor will say his final goodbye to the deputy who he says he will remember forever.

"He is up there with the angels because now he is an angel," said Connor.

More TOP STORIES News