Thousands say final farewell to slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people have turned out to pay their respects at a final farewell to Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop last week.The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony at the Berry Center in Cypress. The Berry Center holds 11,000 people.Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.The traditional Sikh funeral rites start with a priest singing sacred hymns. At different points during the ceremony, the priest paused to translate for those who do not speak Punjabi.After the service, members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office will say their goodbyes to Dhaliwal with full honors and a 21-gun salute.The following people are expected to speak during the law enforcement ceremony:Lt. Gov. Dan PatrickCounty Judge Lina HidalgoCommissioner Adrian GarciaMayor Sylvester TurnerNJ Atty Gen Gurbir S. GrewalSgt. Adam LightfootSheriff Ed GonzalezMembers of the national Sikh community have arrived from all over the country and have asked people attending to wear navy blue.Deputy Dhaliwal attended the Sikh National Center twice a week with his family.Following the law enforcement ceremony, the family and officials with the sheriff's office will go to the funeral home for the cremation.