New York Yankees honor Deputy Dhaliwal

The Yankees honored Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was tragically killed during a traffic stop in September.
A wreath and card were sent to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
The card read, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dhaliwal family and the family of the Harris County Sheriff Office."
A very beautiful wreath was sent by @Yankees in remembrance of Deputy Sandeep Dahliwal. A very touching tribute by a classy organization. pic.twitter.com/PRbuz95hst— Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) October 3, 2019
