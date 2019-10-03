New York Yankees honor Deputy Dhaliwal

A very beautiful wreath was sent by @Yankees in remembrance of Deputy Sandeep Dahliwal. A very touching tribute by a classy organization. pic.twitter.com/PRbuz95hst — Deputy Thomas Gilliland (@DeputyGill_HCSO) October 3, 2019

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- As the Astros and Yankees, two of the biggest favorites to win the World Series, prepare for the postseason, any rivalry between the two clubs was put on hold in light of tragedy.The Yankees honored Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was tragically killed during a traffic stop in September.A wreath and card were sent to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.The card read, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dhaliwal family and the family of the Harris County Sheriff Office."