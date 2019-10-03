Sports

New York Yankees honor Deputy Dhaliwal

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- As the Astros and Yankees, two of the biggest favorites to win the World Series, prepare for the postseason, any rivalry between the two clubs was put on hold in light of tragedy.

The Yankees honored Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was tragically killed during a traffic stop in September.

A wreath and card were sent to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

The card read, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dhaliwal family and the family of the Harris County Sheriff Office."



RELATED:
End of watch: Final radio call made for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Thousands say final farewell to slain Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Many share how Deputy Dhaliwal's service impacted their lives

Grief through bubbles: Mourners honor fallen deputy

Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosnew york yankeesdeputy sandeep dhaliwaldeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Sketch released after girl taken by force
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Isolated thundershowers now, but fall weather 5 days away
Female officers face firing if waist over 35 inches: Lawsuit
Leftover 'garage sale' signs could cost you $2,000
Couple turns home into community pantry for flood victims
Show More
Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
Houston City Hall sends off Astros into postseason
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
Protesters outraged over Dallas police officer's sentencing
Houston home to historic World War II era B-17 bomber
More TOP STORIES News