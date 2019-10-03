Society

End of watch: Final radio call made for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly one week after Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's death, we're hearing his final radio call from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"Although you are gone, you will not be forgotten. Rest easy our friend," the end of service call said.

The call was given Wednesday afternoon after Deputy Dhaliwal's funeral service at the Berry Center in North Harris County.

After the funeral, the Hindu Temple in Stafford honored the deputy for his service by lighting the temple blue.

On Thursday, Adriatic Cafe Italian Grill is saving all of its receipts from customers who say "sheriff" when ordering their food.

Thirty percent of those receipts will go toward the deputy's family. Adriatic Cafe has three locations in Spring, Tomball and Jersey Village.

Also, now through Friday, profits from Papa John's orders will be donated to the family when you use the promo code "Houston Cares."

