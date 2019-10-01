'He's a legend:' Deputy Dhaliwal remembered as humanitarian by friends and family

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal embodied the act of selfless service time and time again in stories shared with ABC13.

Some of Dhaliwal's friends and family spoke with us about his spirit of giving.

They said he organized relief missions in Puerto Rico, helped Houstonians after Hurricane Harvey and traveled to India to lend a helping hand.

Dhaliwal worked closely with the United Sikhs organization, and often took to social media to appeal others to help.

"When I was going to Puerto Rico, nobody was supporting me. I called him and he said, 'Bro, I'll watch your back and I'll join you,'" friend Kam Khalon said. "I am broken. I feel a bridge of our community and that bridge has broken."

Sunny Singh says Dhaliwal called him last week to organize a trip to the Bahamas to help with hurricane relief.

"He was family. He was a good friend and family member that I really adored, you know. I miss him a lot," Singh said.

Jesse Jaspal with the United Sikhs organization said they lost a true hero.

"He's a living legend," said Jaspal. He represented the Sikh faith to the fullest."

