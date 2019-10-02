Deputy Dhaliwal's nephew 'so proud' of uncle's community impact

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5579304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I lost my hero," said the father of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot to death while conducting a traffic stop.

Sikhs are committed to equality, service and justice.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People across the nation are taking part in National Night Out events on Tuesday. The event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal helped to organize the event in Houston.When he first got involved, attendance was about 35 people. Last year, there were 500. Tuesday night, crowds of people attended to honor him, including his nephew."He inspired the community. He made such a big difference in all these people's hearts," Himmate Rai said about his uncle. "I'm so proud of him."National Night Out is being held near where Dhaliwal was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Friday. Just a couple of hours before he was shot, he dropped off posters for the event.Dhaliwal has been described as a caring, generous officer of the law, making a difference to all those he encountered."He was a hero, a respected member of the community, and he was a trailblazer," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Friday afternoon press conference.Dhaliwal made headlines in 2015 for being the first sworn law enforcement officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to wear a turban."It will give me a chance to open up the conversation," he told Eyewitness News at the time.Deputy Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.