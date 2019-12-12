HPD to say farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5741731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Police Department has started the long journey and saying goodbye to their colleague.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and supporters will gather Thursday morning to say farewell to fallen Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster.Brewster was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years and worked in patrol and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.His funeral is set for 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway. The public is invited to attend.Before the service his body was escorted from Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home to the church.After the funeral and the rendering of honors, Brewster's body will be escorted back to the funeral home. The escort will head north on the Gulf Freeway toward South Wayside.Wednesday night, a visitation for Brewster was held at Sagemont Church, where Brewster attended services. Hundreds came and went. There were uniforms from different agencies and some of Brewster's closest HPD friends."Everybody was drawn to him. Everybody loved Chris. He was that kind of personality," described Sgt. Paul Wyssbrod, who worked with Brewster at Eastside Patrol. "He was a big softy. He was just a great guy."Wyssbrod told stories of a man with a mischievous side and a big personality.Brewster's colleagues said he loved Christmas music and animals and that they always looked forward to coming to work when Brewster was on duty because they knew he cared for the men and women under his command."A lot of times, big tough officers don't admit they like puppies and kittens. Next to us a feral cat had kittens, one got trapped, he saw me coming inside and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Here is a little kitten I'm trying to catch and get it adopted, and he said, 'Right on! Hold on.' We got a box, dumped out the paper and we are out there for an hour trying to catch this kitten, right there I was like, 'I can trust this guy,'" Wyssbrod recalled.Brewster was promoted to sergeant in February. HPD released video Wednesday of his promotion ceremony. His wife pinned him with his proud parents looking on. Afterward, Chief Art Acevedo posed for a picture with them. They all had big smiles.Ten months later, they are saying their goodbyes."Really a kick to the gut," said Sgt. Robert Ruiz Jr., who described himself as the "old sergeant" at Eastside. Brewster was the new one.They gave each other a hard time, he says, but Brewster was eager to learn. Ruiz wants people to remember his fallen comrade as a policeman who made a difference."Was really out there to help the community. He really tried to make us a better department," Ruiz said.Brewster leaves behind his wife, parents, sisters and an entire department, who are grieving."It's a huge hole that will not heal. Yeah, we'll miss him," Wyssbrod said.