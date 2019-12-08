officer killed

How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just hours after the shooting death of Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster, support is already coming in from near and far.

If you'd like to make a donation to the Brewster family, you can visit AssistTheOfficer.com.

Chief Art Acevedo worked through his tears Saturday night as he remembered Brewster.

"I'm not surprised he was leading," said Acevedo. "The best of the best are the ones that get killed because they're the ones that don't wait."

Sgt. Christopher Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was fatally shot by 25-year-old Arturo Solis.

ORIGINAL STORY: HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End

Acevedo recalled just nine months ago when he promoted Brewster to sergeant. He said he has always been a leader who wanted to save everybody.

The governor shared his condolences during a phone conversation with Mayor Sylvester Turner.

TIMELINE: What we know happened to Sgt. Christopher Brewster

Police Union President Joe Gamaldi shared his sentiments on the death of Brewster. Before he became a sergeant, Gamaldi said, he was a member of an elite unit in HPD.

"He's obviously going to be remembered as a great man, and a great husband. But I want everyone to know he was a true crime fighter, in the truest definition of the word. He was a crime fighter at his core."

Acevedo said the entire incident was caught on body cam, and on the recording you can see "a coward that took the life of a hero."

Sgt. Brewster was a nine year veteran of the Houston Police Department and leaves behind a wife, parents and siblings.
