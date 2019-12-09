officer killed

East End residents pay their respects to Sgt. Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighborhood in the East End shares a message of honor and respect that they hope will help preserve the life and legacy of Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

The scene where the nine year Houston Police veteran lost his life was in front of a resident's home on Avenue L.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect confesses to fatally shooting Houston Police Sergeant.: Court documents

On Sunday, that homeowner lowered an American flag in his front yard to half-staff as a sign of respect.

"I didn't have to do it, but I did it out of respect because I believe in respecting law enforcement," he said.

What transpired still hasn't settled with neighbors.

"My prayers have just been with the family of the officer and all the officers," a neighbor said. "I just hope that this doesn't happen again."

