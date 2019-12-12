officer killed

HPD prepares farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and even strangers gathered Wednesday night for the visitation of fallen Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, ahead of his funeral on Thursday morning.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway. The public is invited to attend.

The Houston Police Department has started the long journey and saying goodbye to their colleague.


The visitation was held at Sagemont Church, where Brewster attended services. Hundreds came and went. There were uniforms from different agencies and some of Brewster's closest HPD friends.

"Everybody was drawn to him. Everybody loved Chris. He was that kind of personality," described Sgt. Paul Wyssbrod, who worked with Brewster at Eastside Patrol. "He was a big softy. He was just a great guy."

Wyssbrod told stories of a man with a mischievous side and a big personality.

Brewster was promoted to sergeant in February. HPD released video Wednesday of his promotion ceremony. His wife pinned him with his proud parents looking on. Afterward, Chief Art Acevedo posed for a picture with them. They all had big smiles.

Ten months later, they are saying their goodbyes.

"Really a kick to the gut," said Sgt. Robert Ruiz Jr., who described himself as the "old sergeant" at Eastside. Brewster was the new one.

They gave each other a hard time, he says, but Brewster was eager to learn. Ruiz wants people to remember his fallen comrade as a policeman who made a difference.

"Was really out there to help the community. He really tried to make us a better department," Ruiz said.

Brewster was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years and worked in patrol and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.

He leaves behind his wife, parents, sisters and an entire department who are grieving.

"It's a huge hole that will not heal. Yeah, we'll miss him," Wyssbrod said.

Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'

