HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With nearly 7 million people living in the Houston metroplex, we are a melting pot of diverse cultures. If you're here, you're fam, and we're excited to celebrate with you.
THE FOOD
In a town where 90 foreign languages are spoken, you better believe we have flavor that can satisfy even the most discriminating palate. Houston is home to chef Hugo Ortega, the celebrated James Beard-award winner who has captivated taste buds at Xochi and Hugo's. We boast African cuisine. We have spicy and savory Indian food at every turn. Fresh seafood and Chinese restaurants, too.
Oh, and let's not forget Houston has Mexican restaurants on practically every corner.
LIVE MUSIC
The city of Houston buzzes with the sounds of everything from pop to rock to rap and R&B. Our music halls and concert venues are plenty, and there is always a show to catch around town. From the Spruce Goose to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it would be a challenge not to find a spot for the sound that moves you.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO
Speaking of shows, every February and March, our city is thrust into a westward adventure for all the senses as RodeoHouston rolls into town. In 2019, we're looking forward to seeing THE KING - George Strait - as he takes to the star-shaped stage. Bull riders, mutton bustin' and the concerts leave us all spellbound, while the carnival (and all that delicious food) leaves us with smiles on our faces.
JIM 'MATTRESS MACK' MCINGVALE
We can't talk about Houston without talking about heroes, and the purveyor of Gallery Furniture (6006 North Freeway, between Tidwell and Parker) has shown up for our city time and time again. If he isn't giving away furniture to Hurricane Harvey survivors and families in need, Mattress Mack is cheering on our Houston Astros to a World Series Championship.
HOUSTON SPORTS
Speaking of victories, the Houston Astros aren't the only team that brings us to our feet, hootin', hollerin' and screaming until we're hoarse. We are also home to the Houston Texans, Houston Rockets, Houston Dynamo, and Houston Dash! We love sports in this city!
ART & MURALS
No drab gray streets here. You're never far from a splash of color in Houston, whether it be the famous 'Be Someone' sign, the 'I Heart Houston' sign, or one of the abundant murals in Houston. If you like sculptures, check out the artwork at Discovery Green or the "Cloud Column" at The Museum of Fine Arts-Houston.
SWANGAS
Slabs. Low riders. Swangas. They sit high and are a sight to behold with a high-gloss candy paint and elbows sticking out on each side. As others have put it, these cars are slow, loud and bangin'. Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without them.
JAMES HARDEN: NO. 13
We all love Houston Rocket James Harden, but how well do you really know him? Did you know that James Harden was the second youngest Man of the Year recipient in 2012? Check out these fun facts about one of our city's biggest, baddest personalities.
TACOS 24/7/365
You could literally eat tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and even after the bars close, if you wanted. Here's five of our top Houston taco spots.
NASA
Part of our city's allure is our place in history as America's Space City. With the Johnson Space Center in our backyard, we've had a front row seat to both triumph in deep space and the tragedies NASA has seen in its exploration of the final frontier. If you've never taken a trip to Space Center Houston, prepare to be amazed.
HARVEY HEROES
Some of this city's greatest hours have also come upon our greatest times of need. Hurricane Harvey is now one of the deadliest and most costly hurricanes ever recorded in American history, but the stories we saw of neighbors coming to the aid of neighbors are also the most touching. When Houston is in trouble, we lean in on each other, and that is certainly worth remembering.
PEOPLE LOVE TO HATE HOUSTON TRAFFIC
If you're ever searching for something in common with your neighbor, it's this one. Join in the misery and let's chat about the worst commutes in Houston on Facebook.
HOUSTON CRAFT BREWERIES
Raise a glass to Houston! If you haven't found a favorite, here's 7 Houston breweries we think you'll enjoy. Believe us, there are plenty more where that came from, in addition to myriad watering holes across town. CHEERS!