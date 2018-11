With nearly 7 million people living in the Houston metroplex, we are a melting pot of diverse cultures. If you're here, you're fam, and we're excited to celebrate with you.In a town where 90 foreign languages are spoken, you better believe we have flavor that can satisfy even the most discriminating palate. Houston is home to chef, the celebrated James Beard-award winner who has captivated taste buds atand. We boast. We haveat every turn.and Chinese restaurants , too.Oh, and let's not forgetThe city of Houston buzzes with the sounds of everything from pop to rock to rap and R&B. Our music halls and concert venues are plenty, and there is always a show to catch around town. From theto, it would be a challenge not to find a spot for the sound that moves you.Speaking of shows, every February and March, our city is thrust into a westward adventure for all the senses as RodeoHouston rolls into town. In 2019, we're looking forward to seeing THE KING -- as he takes to the star-shaped stage. Bull riders, mutton bustin' and the concerts leave us all spellbound, while the carnival (and all that delicious food) leaves us with smiles on our faces.We can't talk about Houston without talking about heroes, and the purveyor of Gallery Furniture (6006 North Freeway, between Tidwell and Parker) has shown up for our city time and time again. If he isn'tand families in need,is cheering on our Houston Astros to a World Series Championship.Speaking of victories, the Houston Astros aren't the only team that brings us to our feet, hootin', hollerin' and screaming until we're hoarse. We are also home to the, and Houston Dash ! We love sports in this city!No drab gray streets here. You're never far from a splash of color in Houston, whether it be the famous, the, or one of the abundant. If you like sculptures, check out the artwork ator theSlabs. Low riders. Swangas. They sit high and are a sight to behold with a high-gloss candy paint and elbows sticking out on each side. As others have put it, these cars are slow, loud and bangin'. Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without them.We all love Houston Rocket James Harden, but how well do you really know him? Did you know that James Harden was the second youngest Man of the Year recipient in 2012?about one of our city's biggest, baddest personalities.You could literally eat tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and even after the bars close, if you wanted. Here's five of ourPart of our city's allure is our place in history as America's Space City. With the Johnson Space Center in our backyard, we've had a front row seat to both triumph in deep space and the tragedies NASA has seen in its exploration of the final frontier. If you've never taken a trip to, prepare to be amazed.Some of this city's greatest hours have also come upon our greatest times of need.is now one of the deadliest and most costly hurricanes ever recorded in American history, but the stories we saw of neighbors coming to the aid of neighbors are also the most touching. When Houston is in trouble, we lean in on each other, and that is certainly worth remembering.If you're ever searching for something in common with your neighbor, it's this one. Join in the misery andon Facebook.Raise a glass to Houston! If you haven't found a favorite, here's. Believe us, there are plenty more where that came from, in addition to myriad watering holes across town. CHEERS!