The 7 best breweries in Houston really get crafty

HOUSTON --By any measure, Houston's craft beer has been exploding. Established breweries like Saint Arnold and Buffalo Bayou are expanding their facilities or building new ones, and new breweries are opening all the time.
In addition to breweries that aspire to grow to citywide (or regional) distribution, the past couple of years have also seen an increasing number of businesses that want to cater to a small group of devoted fans or a specific neighborhood. Instead of appearing on 100 tap walls, their beers might only be found on a dozen.
From the dozens of local possibilities, our CultureMap Tastemaker Awards judges panel of former winners and restaurant industry insiders selected these seven breweries as the current brightest stars in the scene. Find out the winner April 4 at the Tastemaker Awards party. We'll celebrate all the nominees, eat bites served by 20 local restaurants, and drink cocktails made with bourbon provided by event sponsor Woodford Reserve. Tickets are on sale now.
To read more about this story go to CultureMap