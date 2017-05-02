FOOD & DRINK

Houston chef Hugo Ortega honored with James Beard Award

Renowned Houston chef Hugo Ortega has been honored with a prestigious James Beard Award.

Houston chef Hugo Ortega of Hugo's restaurants walked away with the prestigious James Beard Award in the Best Chef category for the Southwest region.

Ortega was nominated for the prestigious award in the earlier part of 2017.

He was nominated as a finalist six times before. Oretga is the third winner to represent the Bayou City in four years.

After much anticipation, chefs finally found out who won when Jesse Tyler Ferguson of 'Modern Family' announced the winners at the awards gala in Chicago on Monday night.

Chilaquiles
Do you like enchiladas? Chilaquiles are basically the same ingredients, but with a lot less work since there is no rolling required

Creamy Flan de Maiz
Add some flair to your holiday menu! Check out this flan recipe from Hugo Ortega.

Garnachas de calabacitas
A vegetarian twist on a classic Mexican appetizer

