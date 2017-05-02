HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston chef Hugo Ortega of Hugo's restaurants walked away with the prestigious James Beard Award in the Best Chef category for the Southwest region.
Ortega was nominated for the prestigious award in the earlier part of 2017.
He was nominated as a finalist six times before. Oretga is the third winner to represent the Bayou City in four years.
PHOTOS: Houston-area James Beard nominees
After much anticipation, chefs finally found out who won when Jesse Tyler Ferguson of 'Modern Family' announced the winners at the awards gala in Chicago on Monday night.
LET'S EAT: Recipes from Hugo's
Chilaquiles
Creamy Flan de Maiz
Garnachas de calabacitas
Report a typo to the ABC13 digital staff