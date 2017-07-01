Most iconic murals in Houston

Greetings From Houston, The Heights



Where: 3601 White Oak Drive (Gelazzi)

Preservons La Creation (Let's Preserve the Creation) by Sebastien Boileau (aka "Mr. D")



Where: 2800 San Jacinto

Biscuit Paint Wall by Sebastien Boileau (aka "Mr. D")



Where: 1435 Westheimer Road (Biscuit Home)

Houston Is Inspired Mural by Gonzo247



Where: 313 Travis St

You are My Sunshine Mural

Where: Thread store, 249 W 19th Street



As you see your friends post pictures on social media during various vacations they're taking this summer, don't overlook the beauty of your own city.You don't have to travel far to have the most picturesque Instagram, Houston has beautiful backdrops of its own.On the streets of Houston, walls have become canvases where graffiti artists bring their stories to life. Here are five examples.