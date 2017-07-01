Most iconic murals in Houston

You don't have to travel far to have the most picturesque Instagram, Houston has beautiful backdrops of its own.
On the streets of Houston, walls have become canvases where graffiti artists bring their stories to life. Here are five examples.
- Greetings From Houston, The Heights
- Preservons La Creation (Let's Preserve the Creation) by Sebastien Boileau (aka "Mr. D")
- Biscuit Paint Wall by Sebastien Boileau (aka "Mr. D")
- Houston Is Inspired Mural by Gonzo247
- You are My Sunshine Mural
Where: 3601 White Oak Drive (Gelazzi)
Where: 2800 San Jacinto
Where: 1435 Westheimer Road (Biscuit Home)
Where: 313 Travis St
Where: Thread store, 249 W 19th Street
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff