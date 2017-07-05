Looking for good Tex-Mex? Look no further! We asked ABC13 viewers for their favorite places around town and put together the top 10 list!There are 10 Gringo's locations in the Houston-area, so from Spring to Texas City, there's a spot for everyone. The original is in Pearland and it opened in 1993. In addition to serving up delicious Tex-Mex, Gringo's plays a huge role in the community by hosting fundraiser nights and making generous donations to our schools and organizations.The Lopez family opened the restaurant in 1978, and the family has been serving up Tex-Mex favorites ever since. They recently posted a behind the scenes video from inside the Lopez kitchen. Don't watch if you're hungry unless you plan on getting in the car and taking the trip down 59!Jimmy Changa's has three locations - Pasadena, League City, and Katy, and there's one on the way in Pearland. All active military, veterans and first responders receive a 50 percent discount with ID every day! For everyone else, join the Wild Tribe by texting freshmexfun to 99000 to receive discounts and special offers!Chuy's is an Austin, Texas original that has since gone national. The owners had a vision of a fun and funky Tex-Mex restaurant that served authentic and fresh food in an atmosphere that appealed to everyone. Even though it's a large chain, everything is always fresh and never frozen.There are three Teotihuacan locations in the Houston area - one on Irvington, Airline, or West Bellfort. The restaurant on Irvington is the original location where the owners split their time amongst all the jobs that make a restaurant operate. Now the Teo family is over 100 people! Make sure to join the Teo Club to receive special discounts and offers!The Original Ninfa's on Navigation is where it all started. Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into a handmade flour tortilla and launched the national fajita craze. Their flour tortillas cannot be beat!The Don'Key doors opened in 1984 in Pasadena, and they're famous for their Don'KeyRitas and fajitas. Sign up for their Don'Key emails and they'll reward you on your birthday and anniversary. They also made the Your Friday Faves list of Top 10 Margaritas have nearly a dozen margaritas to choose from, and a happy hour that lasts all day.Several viewers told us that Lupe Tortilla has the best beef fajitas around. If you haven't tried them, there are a dozen local spots, so what are you waiting for? If you have out of town friends and family that love Lupe, you can even have the lime pepper marinated fajitas shipped to them! Make sure to sign up for Lupe Rewards. You'll earn one point for every dollar you spend that you can redeem online.If you're a Pappasito's fan, make sure to join their email club for exclusive offers.There are Monterey's Little Mexico locations all over town! They celebrate Cinco every month at Monterey's There are drink specials each month on the 5th and 15th. Use your Loyalty Card to get free food! You get one reward point for every dollar spent at Monterey's. Earn $8 as a reward for every $100 spent.