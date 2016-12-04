COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES: Hugo Ortega's Xochi brings southern Mexico to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's latest eatery is in downtown Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's latest cool space is Xochi, a recently opened restaurant located in the Marriott Marquis downtown.

The colors, flavor and interior design pay tribute to Ortega's love and frequent visits to Oaxaca, a state in southern Mexico with a diverse and storied culinary history.

"Oaxaca is where my husband grew up, and he has always wanted to open an Oaxacan restaurant that shows off the food of the area," said owner and restaurateur Tracy Vaught.

Structural columns are wrapped in thick rope, decorative Mexican tiles create geometric art, and custom-designed tables, chairs and woven leather bar stools give the dining room a clean, finished look.

There is also an entire wall decorated with hand-painted alebrijes, which are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that are hand-carved from wood.

Vaught and Ortega took several trips to capture hundreds of images of the Oaxacan architecture and culture for design inspiration.

The menu includes many very distinctive and diverse Oaxacan-inspired dishes.

"Xochi is truly a unique Mexican experience," Vaught said.

MORE HUGO ORTEGA: Creamy flan de maiz recipe
EMBED More News Videos

Add some flair to your holiday menu! Check out this flan recipe from Hugo Ortega.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodmexicorestaurantscool spacesout and about with abc13fun stuff
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Houston chef honored with James Beard Award
LET'S EAT: Creamy flan de maiz from Hugo Ortega
COOL SPACES
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
Buying a car? Carvana changing the way to purchase a vehicle
Little Beakers lets kids get their science on
Heights home shows off its industrial side
More cool spaces
FOOD & DRINK
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
New 'Firework' Oreo hits store shelves
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
3 people hurt in apartment shooting in Missouri City
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Montgomery Co. courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Show More
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Driver stuck in traffic does yoga on the highway
New caramel M&M hits store shelves
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
More News
Top Video
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
New caramel M&M hits store shelves
More Video