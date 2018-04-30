FOOD & DRINK

Houston's top 5 Indian restaurants, with goat chops and a thali feast

Photo: Aga's Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Indian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to indulge in curries, tikka masala and more.

1. Aga's Restaurant & Catering



Photo: Aga's restaurant/Yelp

Topping the list is Aga's Restaurant & Catering, which specializes in Pakistani and Indian fare. Tucked away in a nondescript strip mall at 11842 Wilcrest Dr. in southwest Houston, the eatery is the city's highest rated Indian restaurant, boasting 4.5 stars out of 466 reviews on Yelp.

Calling it "our latest obsession," Houstonia magazine stopped by last year and raved about Aga's goat chops, yogurt-soaked chicken boti and bread. On the menu, other favorites include the curries, kebab platters and vegetarian masala.

2. Maharaja Bhog



Photo: Catherine L./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's Maharaja Bhog, situated at 8338 Southwest Freeway. With 4.5 stars out of 456 reviews on Yelp, the thali-style restaurant, which serves a variety of dishes on large platters, has proven popular.

With locations in India and the United Arab Emirates, the Houston outpost is the chain's only U.S. restaurant. Hot, fresh food is carried out in small batches and delivered to diners, who can continually indulge on the wide assortment of options. All the spices are prepared in-house and about 30 different dishes are served each day, per Maharaja Bhog's website.

3. Bombay Pizza



Photo: Bombay Pizza/Yelp

Downtown's Bombay Pizza, located at 914 Main St., Suite 105, is another top choice, known for its fusion of Italian and Indian cuisine. It's an unexpected pairing, but Yelpers agree it works, giving the pizzeria four stars out of 966 reviews.

Featured on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," the family-owned restaurant features an eclectic mix of fare like naan chips with paneer dip, caprese salad, veggie masala and fettuccine Alfredo. On the pizza menu, try Gateway of India (tandoori chicken, crab meat, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and cilantro-mint chutney) or Mitul's Masala (chicken, chorizo and mozzarella on cumin-spiced potato gravy).

4. Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine



Photo: Jesse L./Yelp

Over in northwest Houston, Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 211 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1320 W. 34th St. to check out the large selection of fare at the spacious Indian and vegan buffet.

The offerings rotate frequently between dishes like barbecue tofu, veggies breaded in chickpea flour, paneer tikka masala and assorted curries. A full salad bar and house-made desserts are also available. And every Wednesday and Sunday, the buffet goes completely vegan.

5. Indika



Photo: Xu Z./Yelp

Finally, there's Indika, a Montrose favorite with four stars out of 386 reviews. Located at 516 Westheimer Road, the colorful, upscale Indian restaurant has a full bar and a yoga studio upstairs.

Start off your meal with tandoori quail marinated in tamarind chutney, crab samosas or fried calamari. On the dinner menu, standouts include pan-seared scallops braised in a coconut-saffron broth, grilled lamb chops and a baby eggplant stuffed with paneer cheese and cashew masala. Indika also offers four- and five-course tasting menus and an extensive drink list featuring coffee, tea and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails.
