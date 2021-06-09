Human remains found in wooded area in north Harris County

HAPPENING NOW



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 9, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Human remains were found in a wooded area in Spring, according to investigators.According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Wednesday afternoon, they were found in the 22200 block of Willowgate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.Video from SkyEye showed a heavy police presence in what appeared to be a dead end.