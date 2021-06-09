Human remains found in wooded area in north Harris County

According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Wednesday afternoon, they were found in the 22200 block of Willowgate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.
HAPPENING NOW— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 9, 2021
Heavy police presence in the 22200 block of Willowgate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.
Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office located human remains in the woods area.
The scene is under investigation.
Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js pic.twitter.com/GB8O0ID57v
Video from SkyEye showed a heavy police presence in what appeared to be a dead end.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.