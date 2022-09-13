Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drive-by shooting on Houston's southwest side overnight left a man dead and police with very little information.

The shooting happened in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Drive around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

Homicide detectives were working to figure out who shot the man and why.

HPD said they got a 911 call about the drive-by, and when officers got to the area, they found the victim in the middle of the street in critical condition.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect fired several shots at the victim before driving away.

"From my understanding, the victim suffered at least five gunshot wounds, mostly to the upper body, a few to the legs," Lt. J.P Horelica said.

Witnesses told police the shooter was a man in a white Jeep, but that's the only description investigators had.

Now, detectives are working to figure out who the gunman is.

If you know anything about what happened, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

