Surveillance photos show suspect vehicle, person of interest in shooting that injured 7-year-old boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking to get more information on a drive-by shooting that left a young boy injured earlier this week.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday, April 14, just before 3 p.m. in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.

New surveillance photos released by the department show a woman, identified as a person of interest in the case, wearing bright pink slippers.

The images also show a suspect vehicle, a gray Toyota Avalon, with damage to the front left and back passenger sides.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 7-year-old boy shot in west Houston drive-by shooting is stable after surgery, officials say

HPD said the suspect, described as possibly a Black man with locks, reportedly started firing at a blue truck when at least one bullet hit the 7-year-old on the sidewalk.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The child suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where, at last check, he remains stable while recovering from surgery.

Officials believe the woman sought in connection with the shooting may know the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle, the identity of the person of interest, or the case is urged to contact HPD's Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.